Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 29 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his condolences on the demise of Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who was popularly known as Langar Baba, on Monday.

"My deepest condolences on the demise of great social activist and noted philanthropist Padma Shri Jagdish Lal Ahuja, popularly known as LangarBaba," the Chief Minister tweeted from official account.

"His selfless gesture of providing free food and medicines to poor & needy at PGIMER will ever inspire others for such noble service," the tweet said.

Jagdish Lal Ahuja was a social activist who used to serve free food to hundreds of poor patients and attendants outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh daily. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2020. (ANI)

