Patiala (Pb), Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday virtually kicked off a slew of development projects worth Rs 213.37 crore on the 72nd Republic Day.

The projects include an initiative for rejuvenation of Badi Nadi and Chhoti Nadi, being implemented by the Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority, at a cost of Rs 208.33 crore besides revival of historic Rajindra Lake at Rs 5.04 crore, a government statement said here.

The rejuvenation project of Badi and Chotti Nadi, which commenced on October 22, 2020, would be completed within 24 months. The project is being jointly executed by the Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority, Water Resources Department and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The total length of Badi Nadi stretch is 8.65 km, starting from Daulatpura Bridge near the focal point, it said.

Two sewerage treatment plants of 15 MLD (million litres per day) and 26 MLD, and common effluent treatment plant of 2.5 MLD will be constructed on Badi Nadi to treat the sewer.

The total length of Chotti Nadi is 4.50 km, originating near the Patiala Railway Station with outfall in Badi Nadi near Deer Park.

Concrete lining will be done and walkways and cycle tracks will be constructed within the right of way of the Nadi, the statement said.

Later, the CM, accompanied by Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, dedicated to the people of Patiala the newly rejuvenated Rajindra Lake, built in 1885 by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh in the memory of his father Maharaja Rajinder Singh.

According to the statement, the CM took personal initiative of releasing funds to the tune of Rs 5.04 crore through the housing and urban development department.

Earlier, Singh in his address, said the state government has decided to install statues of Bhagwan Parshuram in Ludhiana, Maharaja Agarsain in Bathinda, pioneer of Gadar movement Baba Sohan Singh Bakhna in Amritsar and legendary freedom fighter Baba Maharaj Singh in his native village.

Under the 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar te Karobaar' mission, nearly 17 lakh youths have been facilitated since March 2017 and now, the state government has fixed a target of 10 lakh more youths to be facilitated for jobs during the current year, including one lakh government jobs and three lakh private jobs, he said.

On the 72nd Republic Day, the chief minister also felicitated 24 doctors and health workers for rendering exceptional services during the COVID-19 crisis, besides honouring six police personnel for their distinguished services.

