Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed police to take strict action against miscreants responsible for hoisting a`Khalistan' flag in the Moga administrative complex on Friday.

It has come to light that there were a total of three persons involved in the incident. Two persons carried out this incident while the third shot a video. The trio later managed to escape from the spot.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020 | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hoists the National Flag in Vidhan Sabha Premises In Lucknow: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Singh also appealed to the people not to get swayed by the vicious propaganda of "anti-India elements like terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and his Sikhs for Justice."

The Chief Minister said he has directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure that the two miscreants identified in the Moga incident are arrested at the earliest so that deterrent action can be taken against them, as per the law.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 2.5 Million Mark After Spike of Over 65,000 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The Punjab Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the duo, whose CCTV grabs have been released.

Earlier, Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Moga had said that "This is an act that is not only disgusting and cowardly but also anti-national. Strict action will be taken against miscreants."

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)