Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Punjab, testing through Community Health Centres (CHC) is being conducted in rural areas of Ludhiana to combat the infection.

A medical officer from Sidhwan Bet village said on Friday: "Testing in these centres has benefited people living in rural areas. We also set up camps for people in containment zones."

Also Read | India’s Index of Industrial Production Growth Rate in July 2020 Declines by 10.4%.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has said that without a vaccine, the only prevention is to take precautions.

"Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most COVID-19 related deaths here are caused by comorbidities and other lifestyle diseases," said Sidhu on being asked about state's COVID mortality rate.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India Prices Slashed Up to Rs 2,000; Check New Prices Here.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 18,088 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)