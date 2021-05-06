Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Punjab government on Thursday said that two nodal officers have been appointed to facilitate the individuals or organizations in getting tax exemption on any COVID relief imports into the state from abroad.

Giving details, a spokesperson of the Punjab government said, "In order to fight the challenge of coronavirus pandemic more effectively and to facilitate the flow of aid from outside India, the Government of India has provided exemption from customs duty and integrated tax on goods for COVID relief imported into the country."

He also said that the same concessions could be availed for such imports if they were sent free of cost from outside India and are distributed free within India.

The spokespersons added, "For claiming these exemptions anyone could approach the nodal officer appointed by the state government viz. Mr. Kumar Rahul (IAS) contact no. 9876164787, email: mdnrhmpunjab@gmail.com and sha.phse@gmail.com and Mr. Ravneet Singh Khurana (IRS C&IT), contact no. 9560954405, email: gst.audit@punjab.Gov.in"

"Any person who wants to send goods for COVID relief from outside India for free distribution in India may contact these officers," he said.

Pertinently, Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited (PAGREXCO) has been authorized as the nodal agency for the import of such material in this regard by the state government.

Further, any entity in Punjab who wants to import free of cost goods for COVID relief for free distribution in India could apply on the following portal: https://taxation.punjab.gov.in/imports/.

"Once authorized by the government any individual or organization could import such goods without any tax during these turbulent times. The move has been initiated by the Punjab government to solicit the participation of the general public in the management of resources for fighting the COVID menace on one hand and to provide a single-window for all such clearances in this grave hour of crisis, on the other," said the spokesperson. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)