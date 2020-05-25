India News | Punjab Govt Issues Revised Instructions for People Coming into State

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 25 (ANI): Department of Health and Family Welfare of Punjab Government on Monday issued revised instructions for people coming to the state (international as well as domestic) by all means of transport (air, rail and by road).

1. Guidelines for International Travelers:

(i) All persons arriving to Punjab through Airport/seaport/land port will handover self-declaration form having personal and health details to State officers. They would be screened as per the health protocol at the port of entry.

(ii) The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be taken to health facility for testing. If found positive they would be treated as per health protocol

(iii) Asymptomatic passengers and those found negative will be taken into Institutional quarantine (Govt/hotel quarantine) on payment basis and will be tested on the 5 day (RT-PCR samples for COVID-19 testing to be sent). If tested negative, they shall be allowed to go home after completion of 7 days of institutional quarantine and will be advised for home quarantine and self-monitoring of their health status for another 7 days (a written undertaking in this regard shall be submitted to health officIals/district administration).

(iv) If tested positive they shall be shifted to Government isolation facility and treated as per health protocol

(v) All such passengers will download COVA app which should remain active.

(vi) In case of exceptional circumstances such as pregnancy/ death of Immediate family member/ Severe Mental Illness, Concerned Deputy Commissioner may allow for 14 days of home quarantine instead of institutional quarantine and this must be intimated to Health Department.

2. Guidelines for domestic travel (air/train/Inter-state travel by road):

(i) All persons arriving through air, rail, road will be screened at the entry points for symptoms of COVID-19.

(ii) The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be taken to health facility for testing. If tested positive would be treated as per health protocol

(iii) If asymptomatic or tested negative, they will be allowed to go home after submitting an undertaking for home quarantine for 14 days and self monitoring of their health status and must report to nearest health facility In case of development of any symptoms of COVID-19.

(iv) All such passengers will download COVA app which should remain active.

3. Guidelines for frequent interstate travelers:

(i) Frequent interstate travellers who need to move outside Punjab, such as MP/MLA, salespersons, transporters, doctors, journalists, executives, engineers, traders, consultants, need not be home quarantined.

(ii) Deputy Commissioners and Sub-Divisional Magistrates will Issue passes to such persons who shall submit an undertaking for self-monitoring of their health status and will inform the administration in case they experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

(iii) All such persons must download COVA app which should remain active

4. Health Protocol:-

(I) RT-PCR samples as per ICMR criteria of all suspected cases will be taken for COVID-19 testing.

(ii) Those who test positive and asymptomatic, provided they are less than 60 yrs of age or do not have any comorbidity will be kept In Covid-Care Centers.

(iii) Those who test positive and need medical supervision (either due to the severity of symptoms or any associated comorbidity or of above 60 yrs of age) will be shifted to Level II or level Ill facility depending on their medical condition.

(iv) All such persons may be discharged as per the revised discharge policy of the central government.

5. However, for surveillance purposes, the Government may test more persons as an exception to these guidelines.

According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 2,060 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 1,898 cured/migrated/discharged and 40 deaths.

Domestic flight operations resumed today in several parts of the country after two months of suspension due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

