Chandigarh, Jul 12 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect.

According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP Crime and Bureau of Investigation.

Arun Pal Singh has been posted as Inspector General (Internal Vigilance) while Rakesh Agrawal has been given the charge of IG (Counter Intelligence).

Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (Technical Education).

Inderbir Singh has been posted as Deputy Inspector General-cum-joint director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur while Babu Lal Meena has been given the charge of DIG (Intelligence), the order said.

S Boopathi has been posted as DIG (Provisioning), in addition to the current charge of DIG (Jalandhar range) while Patil Ketan Baliram has been given the post of Assistant Inspector General (Training).

IPS officer Nanak Singh has been posted as AIG (Personnel) while Ajay Maluja goes as AIG (Special Task Force) Bathinda.

Besides, several PPS officers including Harmeet Singh Hundal, Surinder Kumar, Rupinder Singh and Ashish Kapoor, have also been transferred, it added.

