Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Ludhiana Police have arrested two high-profile gangsters and seized nine illegal weapons, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The two gangsters have been identified as Jatinder and Puneet Bains. While Jatinder was named in 18 FIRs, Puneet Bains Mani was mentioned in 10 FIRs.

"In a major blow to organised crime in #Punjab, @Ludhiana_Police has arrested 2 high profile gangsters. One has been absconding since the last 5 years Jatinder @ Jindi is involved in 18 FIRs Puneet Bains @ Mani is involved in 10 FIRs 9 illegal weapons have been seized," DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to eradicate crime as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann," he added in another tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Police busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria and arrested two people. The police recovered 1.2 kg of heroin, three pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs 1.4 lakh drug money from the possession of the two main accused, an official said.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Punjab Police wrote, “In a major breakthrough, @SBSNagarPolice has busted a narco-organised crime syndicate operated by gangster Ravi Balachauria. Two main operatives arrested with seizure of 1.2 Kg Heroin, 3 pistols, 260 live cartridges and Rs 1.4 lakh drug money."

Earlier, the Punjab Police busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket and arrested five people involved in operating the racket.

According to Punjab police, the arrested accused were running one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets in North India and were engaged in supplying weapons across Punjab and Haryana. 24 illegal weapons and 12 live cartridges from their possession.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Punjab Police wrote, “In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling racket of North India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in #Punjab & #Haryana. Identified 4 major Gangsters of Bambiha & Lawrence Gang and arrested 5 associates.”

“The main Kingpin of this racket, Vikrant @ Vikki Thakur of #Meerut used to supply illegal firearms to major gangs. Recovered 24 illegal weapons & 12 live cartridges @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to destroy illegal arms network as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann,” he said. (ANI)

