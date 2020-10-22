Bathinda, Oct 22 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife and two children before killing himself in Bathinda district of Punjab, police said on Thursday.

Devinder Garg shot his wife Meena Garg, son Aarush Garg (14) and daughter Muskaan (10) with a pistol, they said. Thereafter, he ended his life.

The deceased man had borrowed huge loans from many private financiers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinderjeet Singh Virk said they have got a suicide note in which Garg had named eight to nine people who were harassing him for money.

The SSP said an investigation is underway.

