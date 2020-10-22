New Delhi, October 22: A security issue was found in PM Narendra Modi's website on Thursday. His personal data was reportedly leaked on the Dark Web. Minutes after the issue was reported, a French hacker, Elliot Alderson, managed to establish contact with PM Modi's website team. He disclosed the issue to the team. Twitter Account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Personal Website Hacked, Later Restored.

Alderson in a tweet said, "Hi @narendramodi, A security issue has been found in your website. Can you contact me asap to fix the issue? Regards, cc PMOIndia @IndianCERT." Minutes later, Alderson in another tweet said, "10 minutes after this tweet, a contact has been established with the @narendramodi website team, and the issues has been disclosed."

Tweets by Elliot Alderson:

Hi @narendramodi, A security issue has been found in your website. Can you contact me asap to fix the issue? Regards, cc @PMOIndia @IndianCERT — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) October 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced PM Modi's personal website data was leaked on the dark web. According to a report published by cybersecurity firm Cyble, the leaked data include information of over 2,92,000 people who had made a contribution to the PM's National Relief Fund through his website, narendramodi.in.

In September this year, the Twitter account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked as cryptic tweets were posted. The fake tweets, soliciting cryptocurrency, were later taken down. The verified Twitter account, which is linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website, has over 2.5 million followers.

