Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab said on Sunday that a pilgrimage scheme for elderly people will be rolled out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary on Monday.

The Punjab cabinet gave its nod to the "Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra" scheme on November 6.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be in 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital (Watch Video).

AAP's Punjab spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera said the scheme, which will be launched on Monday, will facilitate more than 50,000 elderly people.

He said under the scheme, people will be able to visit various religious places, such as Hazur Sahib Nanded, Patna Sahib, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and the Naina Devi temple, on trains and buses for free.

Also Read | Iran Hangs 17-Year-Old for Murder, Sparks Uproar Among Human Rights Groups.

The state government has earmarked Rs 40 crore for the scheme, Sanghera said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)