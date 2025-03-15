Moga (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI): In a joint operation by CIA Moga and CIA Malout, an exchange of fire occurred while attempting to arrest the accused. The case involves the murder of Mangat Ram, a Shiv Sena member from Moga.

As per a press notes, "During an attempt to arrest the accused in FIR No. 64/2025 under Sections 103(1), 191(3), 190 BNS, and 25/27 Arms Act registered at PS City South, Moga, regarding the murder of Mangat Ram (Shiv Sena Moga), a joint operation was conducted by CIA Moga and CIA Malout."

The police had gathered intelligence regarding the whereabouts of the suspects and surrounded them at their hideout in Angadpura Mohalla, Moga. The accused, identified as Arun alias Deepu, son of Gurpreet Singh, Arun alias Singha, son of Babbu Singh, and Rajveer alias Laddo, son of Ashok Kumar, were believed to be involved in the murder.

When the police attempted the arrest, the suspects opened fire on the team. According to reports, two bullets were fired from a 0.32 pistol and three bullets from a 0.30 pistol. In response, the police fired in self-defense, discharging three bullets from a 9mm pistol and one bullet from a 0.32 pistol.

As a result of the gunfire, Arun was hit in the left leg, while Singha sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. Rajveer was injured while trying to flee the scene. All three accused were taken to Civil Hospital in Malout for treatment of their injuries.

Earlier, Mangat Ram was killed in a firing incident on March 13.

"Manga Ram, a Shiv Sena leader from Moga, has been killed in a firing incident that took place last night. We have registered an FIR based on his wife's statement. There are a total of 6 accused named in the FIR. Further investigation is underway... A saloon owner and a child have also been injured", Moga SP said to ANI on Friday.

"First, the firing took place in a saloon, injuring one person. Then they started chasing Manga Ram while firing... They fired shots on the street near the stadium, killing Manga Ram... Further investigation is underway... A total of 4-5 shots were fired...", he added. (ANI)

