New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Wednesday granted transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab Police to produce him in Punjab Court.

He was arrested by Muktsar Sahib Police of Punjab Police today in another FIR in connection with criminally intimidating and threatening for ransom the owner of a hotel.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

Court noted that an application has been moved by Muktsar Sahib seeking to arrest the accused Lawrence Bishnoi in FIR dated 22.03.2021 for offence u/s 387/506 IPC.

Punjab Police stated that the said case was registered on the complaint of the complainant who was the owner of a hotel alleging therein that he was criminally intimidated and threatened and ransom was demanded from him on the mobile call, the numbers of which have been given and the caller gave his name as Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Court noted that Addl. Advocate General Gaurav Dhama appearing for the State of Punjab said, "The matter is still under investigation and since above said accused is one of the most wanted criminals in the State of Punjab and involved in other cases registered u/s 302/307 IPC etc. and therefore the said accused could not be arrested in this case on account of continuous investigation in the matter as well as said accused is required in the matter of NIA also. Additional Advocate General further submitted that NBWs have been issued against accused Lawrie Bishnoi in the matter."

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malik after going through the application and the copy of NBWs issued from the court of Muktsar Sahib in the said matter said accused Lawrence Bishnoi is allowed to be arrested.

Court noted that Punjab Police while seeking transit remand of the accused to produce him before the concerned court in Punjab, SP (Investigation) Sri Muktsar Sahib namely Gurcharan Singh has filed an affidavit cum undertaking stating that the accused would be taken and produced before the concerned court with complete security and protection.

It was stated that beside him, one DSP, one inspector, three SIs and 52 EPOS out of which 42 are armed personnel having sophisticated weapons in 10 vehicles out of which one is a bulletproof vehicle. Concerned SP has undertaken to provide necessary measures/security for the safe transition and production of the accused before the court.

After going through the Punjab Police affidavit, the court granted one-day transit remand of the accused to Punjab Police for enabling them to produce accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the court of CJM Sri Mukhtsar Sahib tomorrow, with a prior medical examination of the accused.

Lawrence Bishnoi was produced today before the Court by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is also probing the angle of links of Delhi NCR's gangsters with terror outfits.

According to the NIA, in the instant case, a conspiracy being hatched by members of a criminal syndicate/gangs based in India and abroad, likely to raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country and these members executed/plan to execute spectacular heinous crimes including but not limited totargeted killings of prominent persons, with the intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)