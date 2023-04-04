Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Punjab Police has busted a kidney racket at a private hospital in Mohali and arrested two persons in connection with the matter, a police official said on Tuesday.

The police have registered a case of criminal conspiracy and also cancelled the license of the hospital which allowed it to perform kidney transplants of patients.

Also Read | Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Seeks Discussion in Lok Sabha Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification.

"In March secret information was received in which it is known that a kidney racket is being run in a private hospital (Indus International Hospital, Mohali) in Derabassi. On that information, we registered FIR 83/23 under a criminal conspiracy. Two things came to the fore in this, first, tampering with the documents, in which a fake donor is being presented as a close relative and secondly, documents are being tampered with in the DNA sample. An FIR has been registered," ASP Dr Darpan Kaur said.

The two persons identified as Raj Narayan and Abhishek were arrested on March 19 and both of them are in judicial custody, the police said.

Also Read | Dogecoin Currency Surges After Musk Changes Twitter Logo.

"The kidney recipient used to pay Rs 16 to 25 lakh including the hospital expenses, out of which a part was given to those people who were involved in this whole matter. Rs 5 lakh were given to the donor," the police said explaining the racket.

The official informed that the hospital, since receiving its license in 2021, has conducted over 30 kidney transplants.

"Since getting the license for a kidney transplant in 2021, the hospital has done 33 kidney transplants so far. The kidney transplant license of the hospital has been cancelled. Inquiries are going on with the people related to this," she said.

She added an SIT of 3 members has been constituted regarding this entire case, which constitutes of SP Rural, ASP Derabassi and SHO Derabassi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)