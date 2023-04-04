Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) The Punjab Police Tuesday conducted a special operation at all the bus stands across the state for searching and rounding-up suspicious persons for their verification.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said an official statement here.

Over 5,000 police personnel under the supervision of Superintendents of Police (SPs) were involved to frisk people at the bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them, it said.

Over 2,000 people were checked during the operation conducted at bus stands in the state.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 4 pm to 6 pm across the state and commissioner of police and senior superintendents of police were asked to personally monitor the operation and mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower to conduct this operation.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that SP-rank officers were deputed to conduct frisking of people at bus stands.

"We had strictly instructed all the police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he added.

