New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi Court on Friday granted transit remand of Vikram Barar to Punjab Police after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogation.

NIA has interrogated Brar for ten days. He was arrested after extraction from UAE last month. He is a close associate of jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Special judge Shailender Malik granted transit remand of Vikramjeet alias Vikram Barar alias Babbu to Punjab police. He was remanded to judicial custody.

Punjab Police had moved an application seeking transit remand of Vikram Barar. A warrant has been issued against him from a local court in Punjab in a case lodged at Kotakpura.

He was produced before the court by the NIA after the expiry of 3 days' remand.

He was arrested on July 25, 2023, under sections extortion, UAPA and Arms Act. This case was registered in 2022.

While seeking an extension of remand the NIA had submitted that during interrogation accused Vikram Brar has disclosed his association with accused Lawrence Bishnoi's criminal Syndicate gang.

He disclosed about the planning and conspiracy hatched by him along with the criminal gang members. Further, he explained how he used to operate from UAE to support the criminal activities of the criminal gang members, the agency submitted.

He is in possession of some important information about Lawrence Bishnoi's gang Nexus which need to be unearthed, the agency added.

The agency said that he also has knowledge about the nexus spread across the countries and operating for Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A few of his associates are still operating from abroad and from Dubai, whom he meets and knows personally. The information is crucial for the purpose of investigation, the NIA said.

A charge sheet against 14 accused including Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was filed on March 24, 2023.

Sachin Thapan, and Vikramjeet were charge-sheeted but absconded in this case. (ANI)

