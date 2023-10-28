Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against organized crime in the state, Punjab police have busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Gaurav Yadav, DGP posted on X and said "The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings. Drones were used to smuggle weapons from #Pakistan. Six pistols and 275 live cartridges were recovered from them. The BKI module was tasked with targeted killings. Drones were used to smuggle weapons from #Pakistan."

Also Read | Singapore: 26-Year-Old Indian National Gets 16 Years in Jail, 12 Strokes of Cane for Raping University Student.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state as per the vision of CM@BhagwantManm," the DGP added.

Earlier, the state police thwarted a potential threat of target killings and apprehended three members of a terror module backed by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), said a press release.

Also Read | UN General Assembly Vote on Gaza Ceasefire: Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Shock After India Abstains From Voting for Humanitarian Truce in Palestine.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, identified the apprehended as Jaswinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh and Gurpartap Singh who are all residents of village Ramdas in Amritsar, said the official statement.

Two 32-bore pistols along with three magazines and 11 live cartridges, one car and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession by the police, added the official statement.

As per the press release, DGP Yadav said that on the basis of reliable inputs, Police teams from Amritsar Rural, Commissionerate Amritsar and State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar laid a special checkpoint in the area of Ajnala and arrested the accused trio.

SSP Amritsar Rural, Satinder Singh, said that initial investigations suggested that Harpreet Happy was involved in radicalizing and motivating youth towards anti-national activities in the state.

The police have invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and further investigations are underway, said the official release.

According to NIA, the BKI has their presence outside of India in Pakistan, North America, Europe and Scandinavia. Wadhwa Singh Babbar, who is currently hiding in Pakistan, is the organization's leader, according to the agency. Mehal Singh serves as the BKI's deputy chief. According to the NIA, Mehal Singh and Wadhwa Singh are two of the 20 terrorists that India is requesting extradition for. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)