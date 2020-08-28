Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) A Punjab Police team raided the house of former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini here in the early hours of Friday in a case related to the disappearance of a person after a terrorist attack on him in Chandigarh in 1991.

However, Saini was not found there, officials said.

The raid was launched a day after a Mohali court reserved its order on an anticipatory bail plea filed by the former Punjab Director General of Police in this case.

On August 21, the court had allowed the Punjab Police to add a murder charge against Saini in the case.

The move came after two former Chandigarh police personnel, who are also co-accused, turned approver in the disappearance case.

The former Punjab DGP was booked in the month of May this year in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani, who was a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation.

Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991, according to the FIR.

Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar.

The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.

