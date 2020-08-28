New Delhi, August 28: The Supreme Court on Friday pronounced the verdict on the UGC final exam case and said that states and union territories cannot promote students without final year exams. The top Court upheld the University Grants Commission's July 6 circular to hold University final year exams and stated that the deadline can be altered but exams will be held. The Supreme Court says States and UTs must hold exams to promote students. It says states under Disaster management Act can postpone exams in view of pandemic and can consult UGC to fix dates.

The verdict was pronounced by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah along with R Subhash Reddy. The Court said that States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make representation to the University Grants Commission (UGC). After SC Postponed its Hearing Earlier, Disappointed Students Flooded Twitter With #StudentsAgainstUGCGuidelines.

Supreme Court says students cannot be promoted without University final year exams. https://t.co/Ko55nKaczS — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The Court today pronounced its verdict today on the pleas challenging the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The bench had reserved its verdict on the issue on August 18.

In its July 6 directive, the UGC had told the top court asking universities and colleges to conduct final year exams by September 30 amid the pandemic. It had told the court that the directive is for the "benefit of students" as the universities have to start admissions to postgraduate courses and state authorities cannot override the UGC's guideline.

