Chandigarh, Feb 26 (PTI) The Punjab Police has decided to establish health and wellness centres (HWCs) for its personnel in all the districts of the state, DGP Dinkar Gupta said here on Friday.

Such health centres are also proposed to be set up in all the police training centres, he said.

The HWCs will have an indoor gym, space for meditation and yoga, a physiotherapy centre and a counselling room, he said.

The DGP said the pressures of job and stressful working conditions of police lead to fatigue and trauma, which sometimes turn into serious health issues.

"Health and wellness centres will encourage the police personnel to focus and attend to their physical and mental fitness, and provide the necessary interventions to bring the required change in their overall health and well-being," Gupta said in a statement.

In the first phase, Rs 2.97 crore has already been given to 15 districts, including CPs of Ludhiana and Amritsar to establish HWCs, the DGP said, adding that majority of the centres are almost ready and expected to get functional by mid-March while construction work at the remaining centres is going on.

He said in the second phase, funds will be disbursed among the remaining districts to establish such centres.

DGP Gupta said Rs 2 lakh annually has also been earmarked for each district to conduct health and wellness programmes.

The five to seven day programmes will be conducted at these centres by health professionals, including psychologists who will give counselling to bring necessary life-style changes for better health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)