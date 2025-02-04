Pathankot, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Police will install 2,300 closed circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at 703 strategic locations in border areas stretching from Pathankot to Fazilka, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

The move is aimed at strengthening the second line of defence and enhancing surveillance capabilities, he said.

"We are strengthening the second-line-of-defence with 2,300 CCTV cameras being installed at 703 strategic locations from Pathankot to Fazilka, at the cost of Rs 45 crore," he said.

The DGP was here in Pathankot to inaugurate a slew of police projects, including a new cybercrime police station on the second floor of Police Station Division-1 in the district.

He said the facility is equipped with advanced technologies to tackle complex cybercrimes.

People can report cybercrimes directly to the police station or through the toll-free helpline number 1930, he added.

The DGP also inaugurated an overhauled police command and control centre, aimed at enhancing security in the border district through CCTV cameras.

As many as 344 HD cameras, including auto number plate reader (ANPR), have been installed and live coverage of key areas, including the second line of defence, rural areas, and the entire Pathankot city, he said, while adding that another 357 cameras are being added to further strengthen security arrangements in the district.

Yadav also addressed a joint meeting of officers of the state police, Army and Border Security Force (BSF) at Narot Jaimal Singh Police Station.

He said said the forces need to work as a one team to break the nexus of terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, who are working at behst of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

Yadav also honoured high-performing officiers and other personnel of Punjab Police and BSF with DGP Commendation Discs and appreciation letters.

He later visited the BSF's Shaheed Kamaljeet Singh Border Outpost at the International border of India-Pakistan to assess the security arrangements and interact with security forces deployed there.

