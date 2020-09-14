Chandigarh, Sep 14 (PTI) Seventy more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,424 in Punjab on Monday, while the infection tally rose to 82,113 with 2,496 fresh cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Fourteen deaths were reported from Ferozepur, 11 from Ludhiana, six each from Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Patiala and five each from Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar.

Three deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, two each from Mohali and Sangrur and one each from Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, SBS Nagar and Muktsar, the medical bulletin said.

The new cases have been reported from Mohali (408), Patiala (387), Ludhiana (307), Amritsar (281), Jalandhar (261), Rupnagar(100) and Pathankot (98), among others.

There are 20,690 active cases in the state at present, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,463 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection. So far, 58,999 people have been cured of the contagion in the state.

Eighty-five critical patients are on ventilator support, while 544 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 14,10,759 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

