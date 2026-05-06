India News | Punjab: Security Tightened in Amritsar Following Blast Near Khasa Camp; Roads Closed for Surveillance

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amritsar police restricted public movement in certain areas on Wednesday to investigate the nature of a sudden blast reported in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar on Tuesday. Assistant Sub-Inspector Karam Singh informed that the roads are currently closed for surveillance.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Karam Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "I got to know that an explosion has taken place here. We'll close the road for surveillance."

Also Read | Twin Blast In Punjab: Explosions Near Amritsar Cantonment, Jalandhar BSF HQ; Security Tightened, Probe Underway (Watch Videos).

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja expressed grave concern regarding the state's safety after a blast incident was reported in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar. The Congress President demanded accountability and questioned the state government over the security in Punjab and stated that the 'situation is deeply alarming and Punjab's peace cannot be compromised.'

Expressing fear over the potential disruption of peace, Punjab Congress President and MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, in a post on X, wrote, "Back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab. Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar -- this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing? Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab's peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission News: Submit Your Memorandum Online at 8cpc.gov.in by May 31.

On Tuesday, a blast occured in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies. No casualties were reported.

Speaking to ANI, SP Aditya S. Warrier said police received information about the suspected blast, and senior officers immediately rushed to the spot along with the army personnel stationed in the cantonment area.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to conduct a thorough inspection. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected samples and evidence from the site. The collected material was sent for analysis to determine the nature and cause of the incident.

Amritsar SP Aditya Warrior told ANI, "At around 10.50 pm, the police received a complaint about a sound of a blast near Khassa cantonment... The police team reached the spot along with the senior officials of the army residing in the cantonment. The BDS team was also called, which conducted a check there. The FSL team gathered the evidence, and it has been sent for sampling and testing. We are checking how many blasts have occurred and how."

Preliminary investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)