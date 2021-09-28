Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported 41 fresh cases of the coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,578, according to a medical bulletin.

No new coronavirus-related fatality was reported in the state. The death toll stands at 16,509. Two deaths were added to the toll after reconciliation of data, according to the bulletin.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Mohali reported eight cases, followed by seven in Amritsar and five in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 299.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery count to 5,84,770 in the state, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two fresh cases, raising the infection tally to 65,219.

With no death reported in the last 24 hours, the toll remained at 819.

The number of active cases was 42 while 64,358 people in the city have so far recovered from the infection.

