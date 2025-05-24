Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Punjab's Mohali police arrested seven foreign nationals in an alleged cyber fraud case, who allegedly operated a gang to dupe multiple people across the country by befriending the victims on social media and getting money from them under the guise of paying customs for releasing a package.

According to Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harmandeep Singh Hans, the accused are from Ghana and Nigeria, and a parallel gang is managing the operation in Nigeria, too. The police have found transactions worth Rs 15 crore from the gang's devices, and have seized multiple SIM cards, mobile phones, and laptops.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Jharkhand Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader.

"These people were operating a gang where they befriended people on social media, when there was a certain level of comfort they used to say they have sent a gift to the victims and even used to send photos of it. There were some photos we found where US dollars were in the photo and they said that is the gift which is sent," the SSP told ANI.

According to Hans, multiple people from across the country were targeted in the fraud, with some from other countries too.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon to Reach Maharashtra Soon, Conditions Favourable for 2 to 3 Days, Says IMD.

"We have found many victims from different parts of the country and foreign countries as well. Our investigations also find that foreign nationals are involved in this. Our investigations also find that foreign nationals are involved in this. We have arrested 7 Africans, including citizens of Ghana and Nigeria. Their parallel gang is operating everything from Nigeria," he added.

Explaining the functioning of the gang, the SSP said that the gang used to pretend to send a gift to victims and then claim that it got stuck in customs, asking the victim to pay the amount instead. The money was used to get transferred to the fraudsters' account.

"After that, they used to pretend that the gift is stuck in customs, and it is impossible for them to send money because they are out. So they used to tell the victims that they should send the payment, but the bank account for transfer was theirs only, and when the money was transferred, they used to block people," he said.

According to the official, around 72 smartphones, 4 Apple laptops, around 31 bank accounts, and multiple SIM cards were found from the gang.

"Around 79 smartphones, 4 Apple laptops, multiple SIM cards, and around 31 bank accounts have been found till now. According to our investigation, we have found around Rs 15 crore worth of transactions. We have taken a remand and we have looked up their bank accounts in mobile phones to see what other transactions will be revealed," he said.

Till now the police have not found involvement of an Indian in this operation, however Hans said that the gang had rented a house, and if they find any connection then they will take appropriate action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)