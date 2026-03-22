Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Union on Sunday staged a sit-in protest, demanding justice in the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) Officer Gagandeep Singh Randhawa's suicide case.

Speaking to ANI, the Warehouse Manager, Jagdev Singh, extended support to the family of the deceased on behalf of the Union.

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"We stand with the family. We will support the family in whatever they say and do. We will leave from here once the family gets justice," he said.

The protest follows the tragic death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager in the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC), who died by suicide and sparked a political controversy in the State.

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Accusing Lalji Singh Bhullar of torturing her husband, Upinder Kaur said on Sunday, "Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar tortured my husband a lot. My husband was made so helpless that he took his own life...He was told that his family, his children, would be finished off, and gangsters would be put after him. He was tortured a lot on 13th March at his office. On Saturday morning, yesterday, he took his own life. I have 3 young children. I have a mother-in-law. All of us demand justice. Make arrests. Postmortem and last rites will be conducted only after that...I want justice and nothing else. After he came back on 13th March, he had told me everything...He had even made a complaint to his department. They only kept giving him assurances, but nothing happened...FIR was not registered initially under the government's pressure...This was all done because a tender was not passed. It was being implied that my husband was not passing it deliberately...I fear for my life; security should be provided to my children and me...If anything happens to us, this Government would be responsible for it..."

Following the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann accepted Bhullar's resignation as Transport Minister.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police registered an FIR naming former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide case, the officials said. Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh, have also been booked in the case, they further said.

The FIR alleges that the deceased officer was being subjected to constant pressure. The police have registered the case under Sections 108, 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)