Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) A additional superintendent engineer of power utility PSPCL was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said Thursday.

Sukhwinder Singh Multani was posted at the Jalandhar office of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

He was arrested on the complaint of Sharanjeet Singh, PSPCL storekeeper in Amritsar.

The complaint was received at the Chief Minister's anti-corruption action line, said a spokesperson of the bureau.

The complainant alleged that the officer took Rs 15 lakh as bribe, when he was posted as executive engineer, to send an inspection report of the store inventory in his favour.

He was demanding Rs 20 lakh more to recommend his reinstatement as the complainant was suspended on the basis of a stock verification report.

The complainant recorded the entire conversation as evidence which has been submitted to the VB to probe.

After investigating the complaint, the VB registered a corruption case against Multani who allegedly received Rs 15 lakh in three instalments.

