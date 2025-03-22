Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Punjab police shot and injured a wanted criminal in retaliatory firing in the Zirakpur area of Mohali district and recovered weapons as part of a campaign against anti-social elements.

According to the SAS Nagar Superintendent of Police (SP), (Rural) Manpreet Singh, the accused, with 10 criminal cases against him, allegedly opened fire at the police when they arrived to apprehend him.

In retaliation, police shot him in the leg before taking him into custody. Three weapons were recovered from his possession, and an FIR has been registered.

"We have a campaign against anti-social elements. We received information that Lavish Grover, a resident of Ludhiana with 10 cases against him, was planning a major crime in a housing society. When police arrived, he refused to open the gate and, upon spotting officers, opened fire. In retaliatory action, he was shot in the leg and admitted to the hospital," SAS Nagar SP told ANI.

Further investigations are underway to determine his associates and planned criminal activities.

Meanwhile on Day 21 of Yudh Nashian Virudh the Punjab Police continues the fight against drugs. Raids were conducted at 493 locations of Punjab including 170 pharmaceutical shops of six districts. 63 drug smugglers were arrested making it 2527 arrests in total over the past 21 days, 47 FIRs have also been registered across the state

573 grams' heroin, 10 Kg opium, 1470 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections, Rs4750 drug money were recovered during the raid. 200 police teams comprising over 1300 police personnel led by 96 SP-DSP rank officers checked 530 suspicious persons during this raid.

According to the Police, the war against drugs has transformed into a mass movement as 3,000 plus Panchayats in Punjab have passed resolutions to support Punjab Police's relentless crackdown. The Punjab Police said it remains committed to making Punjab a drug-free state. (ANI)

