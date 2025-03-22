Bengaluru, March 22: Pro-Kannada groups have called for a 12-hour statewide bandh in Karnataka today, March 22, protesting the alleged assault on a KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi. The incident, which occurred in February, saw the conductor attacked by individuals reportedly affiliated with pro-Marathi groups for not speaking Marathi. Led by Kannada Okkoota, the shutdown will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm, with disruptions expected in public transport, businesses, and educational institutions. Security has been heightened in sensitive areas, with Bengaluru police deploying additional forces to manage potential unrest. Scroll down to know what's open and what's closed due to Karnataka bandh today. Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Kannada Organisations Call for Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Attack on RTC Bus Staff for Not Speaking Marathi.

As the bandh unfolds, schools, markets, and transport services may face disruptions, while essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and Namma Metro will continue to operate. Meanwhile, the bandh has also sparked discussions on banning pro-Marathi groups in Karnataka, with protestors demanding stricter measures to protect Kannada-speaking citizens. Here’s everything you need to know about the bandh’s impact in Bengaluru and other parts of the state on March 22. Karnataka Bandh on March 22: 12-Hour Shutdown in State Over Language Row; From KSRTC and BMTC Buses to Cabs and Schools, Know What's Open and What's Closed.

Protestors' Demands During Karnataka Bandh on March 22

Ban on Pro-Marathi Groups: The protesters demand the banning of organisations such as Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which they believe perpetuates violence and disrupts harmony in Karnataka.

Safeguarding Kannada Rights: They call for stronger measures to protect the rights and dignity of Kannada-speaking individuals, particularly in border areas like Belagavi.

Opposition to Administrative Zoning of Bengaluru: Protesters oppose the proposed division of Bengaluru into multiple administrative zones, fearing it could weaken the cultural identity of the Kannada-speaking population.

Ban on Two-Wheeler Taxi Services: Auto-rickshaws and cab drivers demand a ban on two-wheeler taxi services, claiming it is negatively impacting their livelihoods.

Protection of Karnataka's Border Areas: They are advocating for stronger protection of the state's border areas, especially concerning the ongoing dispute with Maharashtra over the Belagavi region.

Here's What Will Remain Open and Closed in Karnataka Today

What’s Closed:

Public Transport: BMTC and KSRTC services may be disrupted, with some buses off the roads. Private cabs and auto services might also be affected.

Schools and Colleges: Many institutions have declared a holiday as a precaution. Please check with schools and colleges for specific updates.

Shops and Businesses: Local stores, markets, and shopping areas like Chickpet, KR Market, and Gandhi Bazaar may remain closed.

Malls and Theaters: Some malls and entertainment hubs could shut down depending on the protest situation.

Government Offices: While open, attendance may be low due to transport disruptions.

What’s Open:

Namma Metro: Metro services will run as usual, but first and last-mile connectivity via cabs or autos might be a concern.

Hospitals & Medical Stores: All hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency health services will operate normally.

Railway and Airport Services: Trains and flights are expected to run on schedule, but passengers should plan ahead.

Essential Services: Fuel stations, milk booths, and some supermarkets will stay open, though smaller businesses may opt to close.

Quick Commerce & Food Delivery: App-based services like Blinkit, Zepto, and food aggregators will continue operations without disruptions.

As Bengaluru braces for the 12-hour Karnataka bandh today, March 22, residents are advised to stay informed and plan accordingly, especially regarding public transport and essential services. The shutdown could impact daily activities, with many businesses and schools opting for closure. Additionally, banks are closed today, as it coincides with the fourth Saturday of the month. Authorities have deployed extra security to maintain order amidst the protests.

