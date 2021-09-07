Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) A special Punjab lawmakers' panel formed to probe into the alleged atrocities on farmers after their Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi this year on Tuesday submitted its report to the state assembly speaker.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Launches ‘Jobs For All’ Initiative in Poll-Bound State.

The committee of five MLAs was set up by Speaker Rana KP Singh following demands from the members of the House in March this year.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Drunk Duo Eat Venomous Snake in Korba, Hospitalised.

The committee comprised MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid as its chairperson and Kulbir Singh Zira, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra as its members.

This committee prepared its report after visiting Ludhiana, Moga, Bathinda, Sangrur, Mansa, Nawanshahr, Jalandhar and Amritsar districts to meet farmers and the youths there, an official statement said.

The committee recorded the statements of the affected farmers and youths in the report so that they could be sent to the state government through the Vidhan Sabha.

Vaid along with members Zira and Chandumajra handed over the report to the Punjab speaker.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh said the report will be sent to the Punjab government through a proper channel to ensure justice to the victims.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal legislator Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra sought tabling of the report in the House.

Scores of farmers protesting the Centre's three farm laws had clashed with the Delhi police on January 26 this year during their tractor rally.

Later, many of them were arrested with some of them alleging that they had been tortured in Delhi Tihar jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)