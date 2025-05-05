Puri (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): The erstwhile king of Puri, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deba has expressed his opposition to the term "Shree Jagannath Temple" usage for the temple located in Digha.

This comes after West Bengal government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, referred to the Digha temple as "Jagannath Dham," a term traditionally reserved for the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

In his press statement, he wrote, "I sincerely urge the authorities of Digha Jagannatha Temple to desist from naming Digha Jagannatha Temple as "Jagannath Dham" or as "Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre". Temples of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha around the world should honour and uphold the glorious heritage of Lord Jagannatha having regard to the proclamations in sacred scriptures and age-old traditions of the Moola-peetha Shreemandira in Shree Jagannatha Dham Puri. Dishonour or disrespect to time-honoured traditions and heritage of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha will hurt the religious sentiments of countless devotees around the world."

In his release, he cited the proclamation in the Skanda Purana and claimed the similar proclamations are found in Brahma-Purana, Neeladri Mahodaya and other sacred scriptures which conclusively establish that Shree Purushottamakshetra Puri is the eternal most Holy Abode of Shree Purushottama-Jagannatha.

"And, as stated in Padma-Purana (Chapter 6) it is the sacred eternal Abode of the Lord that is called as "Dham" and not any other place or Temple. Over the centuries, the great Founder-Acharyas of various sampradayas of Sanatana Vaidika Dharma, such as, Bhagavatpada Adi Shankaracharya, Shree Ramanujacharya, Shree Nimbarkacharya, Shree Madhvacharya, Shree Ramanandacharya, Shree Chaitanya and Shree Vallabhacharya acknowledged Puri (and no other place) as Shree Jagannatha Dham," he stated.

He further clarified that only the main temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri should be called "Shreemandira." He cited the Muktimundupa Pundita Sabha's stance that the Chaturdha Vigrahas (deities) must be worshipped solely in wooden form, not metal or stone, and only the Naivedya offered at Shreemandira qualifies as "Mahaprasada."

He concluded at his statement, "In the same way, it is only the Moolapeetha of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha at Puri that can be referred to as "Shreemandira". The Muktimundupa Pundita Sabha have also stated that Chaturdha Vigrahas should only be worshipped in "Daru" (wooden) form and not in images made in metal or stone and that it is only the Naivedya offered in Shreemandira which is to be called as "Mahaprasada".

The Rs 250 crore temple in Digha, constructed over 20 acres, was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 30, 2025. The temple, inspired by the 12 th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, houses the same deities. (ANI)

