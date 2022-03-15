Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): BJP Uttarakhand unit president Madan Kaushik and Pushkar Singh Dhami are expected to meet party chief JP Nadda in the national capital on Tuesday.

This comes days after the BJP's resounding win in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The meeting is also crucial as the suspense over the next Uttarakhand Chief Minister prevails fthe loss of Pushkar Singh Dhami in the Assembly elections from the Khatima seat.

Also Read | Edible Oil Prices Soar as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Hits Sunflower Oil Import.

BJP national secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present in the meeting.

"BJP will hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding Uttarakhand. BJP leaders Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madan Kaushik will attend the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (Org) BL Santosh will be present in the meeting," Kaushik informed.

Also Read | Sandeep Singh, International Kabbadi Player, Shot Dead By Assailants in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)