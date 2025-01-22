New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his grief at the deaths of several people due to rumours of fire in the Pushpak Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon and called for immediate compensation to the victims and punishment to the guilty.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, we pray for the peace of the departed souls. We wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The government and administration are requested to provide immediate and appropriate compensation to the victims and take strict legal action against those guilty of spreading rumours," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

He also urged the party workers to pitch in with the relief work.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the reports of deaths were deeply disturbing.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the innocent victims of this tragedy. I urge the administration to take speedy measures to ensure rescue operations for the affected passengers.

"All Congress workers in the region are also instructed to assist the authorities in the relief measures in full swing," Venugopal said in a post on X.

At least 10 train passengers were killed after they stepped down due to a rumour of fire and were run over by another train passing on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district Wednesday evening, officials said.

While Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said 10-12 people were killed as per the district collector, Union minister Raksha Khadse, who hails from the district, said the death toll could be as high as 40.

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, more than 400km from Mumbai, where the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 5 pm, Central Railway officials said, without confirming the death toll.

Some passengers of Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, on its way to Delhi from Bengaluru, said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

