Surat, January 22: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a pregnant teenager who made a suicide pact with her lover, allegedly jumped off the third floor of a building in Surat after her "boyfriend" backed out last minute. The alleged incident occurred on Friday, January 17, in Surat's Varachha area. Soon after she jumped, the victim's sister rushed her to hospital, where doctors found her to be six weeks pregnant.

After the incident came to light, Varachha police booked the victim's lover, Soham Gohil for rape under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, reports TOI. In her FIR, the victim's sister said that the victim came in contact with Gohil a year ago on Instagram. She also said that the two worked at different embroidery units in Surat. Gujarat Shocker: School Principal Booked for Raping Ex-Student Attending Alumni Meet in Bharuch.

As per the complaint, the accused called the victim to his house after the two became friends. The complainant also said that the accused established a physical relationship with her sister after promising to marry the victim. A few days ago, the victim found that Gohil was engaged to another woman. When she protested the same, the accused went to the went to the embroidery unit where the victim lived with her elder sister.

It is learned that the accused and the victim has heated arguments over Gohil's engagement to another woman. After the argument, the two went to the third floor of an adjacent building. Amid this, the victim's sister called a neighbour to open the door of the house as the victim had latched the door while leaving. However, before the complainant could reach her sister the victim had jumped off the third floor of the building. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Relative with Sword in Temple After Allegedly Receiving Divine Orders from Goddess in Kheda, Arrested.

Soon after the victim jumped off, Gohil climbed down and got to the ground floor. The victim who suffered was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors found her to be pregnant. Meanwhile the police were alerted about the incident who reached the hospital and took the victim's statement. Post this, the police booked Gohil and launched a search for him.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

