Amritsar, Jan 2 (PTI) Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh Thursday said he will float a political party in Punjab on the eve of Maghi Mela on January 14.

Tarsem Singh said the outfit will be launched from the Muktsar district of Punjab on the occasion of Maghi.

He said Amritpal Singh will lead the party when he comes out from prison, till then he will take its reins with him.

Tarsem Singh said he would announce the party's name and agenda in the presence of the 'Sikh Sangat'.

Amritpal Singh, who contested the Lok Sabha polls held last year as an Independent candidate, was elected to Parliament from Khadoor Sahib.

He is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the "Waris Punjab De" outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.

He was arrested in Moga's Rode village after he and his supporters barged into the Ajnala Police Station on February 23, 2023, breaking barricades and brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody.

