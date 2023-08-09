New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that the notice from the Privilege Committee to the party MP Raghav Chadha will be responded ‘effectively and comprehensively’.

However, according to the party, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has not received any notice from the Privilege Committee yet.

As per the sources, the Privilege Committee of Rajya Sabha met today in Parliament and decided to seek a reply from Chadha over breach of privilege allegations against him made by MPs Dr Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, Dr M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin.

Chadha had proposed the constitution of a Select Committee to consider the ‘Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ and had included the names of the four MPs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday referred the complaints of four MPs, for proposing their name for a House panel without their consent in violation of rules, to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter.

The chairman had received complaints from MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin, who alleged a breach of privilege by Chadha "for inter-alia including their names without their consent, in violation of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, in a motion on August 7".

"On consideration of the facts, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred the matter under Rule 203 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report," a Rajya Sabha bulletin said.

Chaddha had proposed a Select Committee of the House to examine the Delhi Services Bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill yesterday said, “Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed.”

Meanwhile, Chadha had said that he will reply to the Privileges Committee once they send him a notice.

After eight hours of discussion and debate, the Bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance for control of services in the national capital was passed by the Upper House after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. (ANI)

