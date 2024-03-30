Kannur (Kerala), Mar 30 (PTI) A 55-year-old local ragpicker was on Saturday arrested by the police for allegedly defacing the memorial tombs of four late CPI(M) leaders, including former Kerala Chief Minister E K Nayanar, at the famous Payyambalam beach here a couple of days ago.

An officer of Kannur Town police station said that the man -- Shaji -- had found a soft drink bottle lying on the beach and had poured its contents on the memorials.

"It was a random act without any political enmity or conspiracy behind it," the officer said.

A case under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 297 (trespassing on burial places) of the IPC has been registered against the man, police said.

The memorials were found defaced on Thursday morning, prompting strong condemnation from the ruling party.

In addition to Nayanar, the tombs of late CPI(M) state secretaries Chadayan Govindan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, as well as trade union leader O Bharathan, were found defaced.

