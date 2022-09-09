New Delhi, Sep 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest- serving monarch, and said she had a long and glorious reign.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96: Singer Elton John Pens Heartfelt Letter While Offering Condolences, Says ‘I Will Miss Her Dearly’.

Check Tweet:

My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2022

"My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity," he said.

