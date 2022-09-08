British Singer Elton John took to social media to offer condolences on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. Taking to social media, the British singer said that the Queen was a huge part of his life from childhood. "I will miss her dearly", he said. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving British monarch passed away today, September 8. According to reports, the 96-year-old Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle Residence in Scotland.

Check Tweet:

Elton John pens letter honoring Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death. pic.twitter.com/AFwW58HzJs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)