Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani issue and the caste census.

While addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan's Dausa, the Congress leader said, "PM Narendra Modi says that there is no caste; there are only poor. When the time came to give rights, then there was no caste...When it is time to promote fighting, then there are OBCs and Dalits...".

His response came after PM Modi attacked the Congress party at a rally in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan, saying, "Congress has left no stone unturned to deceive the children of such a land".

The Wayanad MP told the gathering that the party gave seven guarantees to the people of the state in the run-up to the November 23 elections.

"Congress will transfer Rs 10,000 per year into the bank accounts of women in Rajasthan. Cylinders will be worth Rs 500 once the Congress government is formed. We have made English schools in the whole of Rajasthan," Rahul Gandhi said, appealing the people to vote for the Congress.

"PM Narendra Modi cancelled the Old Pension Scheme... We have implemented it in Rajasthan... Lakhs of people have benefited from it," the Congress leader said.

"The Congress Party gave you seven guarantees...We do not want India of Adani... That's why we have given seven guarantees...," Rahul Gandhi said while attacking PM Modi over the industrialist Gautam Adani issue.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, while addressing a rally in a poll-bound state, PM Modi said that five years of Congress' rule in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan have been "spent in running each other out".

Addressing a congregation of people in Rajasthan's Taranagar in Churu district, the Prime Minister said, "Nowadays, the whole country is filled with enthusiasm for cricket. In cricket, a batsman comes and scores runs for his team. But there is such a fight among the Congress party that these people are busy running each other out".

The counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on December 3, 2023.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP finished at 73 seats in the 200-member House.

Gehlot took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independent legislators. (ANI)

