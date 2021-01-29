New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other party MPs on Friday staged a protest against three farm laws in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the Parliament.

Left parties also staged a protest against the acts demanding their complete rollback.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on the opening day of the budget session. However, the Opposition boycotted the Presidential address.

The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)