New Delhi [India] September 14 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended wishes to people on Hindi Diwas and said that languages' mutual synergy reflects the diversity and culture of the country.

Congress leader tweeted in Hindi to express his feeling on the view of Hindi Diwas and said that all the languages are beautiful and made with emotion.

Also Read | India’s Overall Exports in Aug 2022 Estimated to Be … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"Language is made of emotion. All languages are beautiful and their mutual synergy reflects the diversity and culture of our country. Wishing you all a very Happy Hindi Diwas," Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi.

Every year Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14. The day is dedicated to the Hindi language after it was announced as the official language of the Union of India.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 12 Mini & iPhone 13 To Get Massive Discounts.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, had officially declared September 14 as the Hindi Diwas.

The Constituent Assembly of India declared Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, to be the official language of the Union of India on September 14, 1949. English is the second official language.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi was made one of the official languages in order to streamline government operations in a multilingual nation.

Spoken as a native language by 258 million people, Hindi is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)