Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 Sale will commence on September 23, 2022, and will last till September 30. During the sale, electronic gadgets, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles and more will be offered at massive discounts. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce company has revealed several deals on select smartphones. Among these smartphones are iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 models. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Dates Announced; Check Deals & Offers Here.

Flipkart has revealed that iPhone 12 Mini will be available starting at Rs 49,999. Similarly, iPhone 13 will be sold at Rs 49,999 and iPhone 11 at Rs 29,990 during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. There will be other offers such as exchanging an old smartphone for a new one, bank offers and no-cost EMI, which will bring the price of all models massively.

iPhone 12 Mini (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

By applying all offers, iPhone 12 Mini will be sold at Rs 22,990. On the other hand, customers will be able to get their hands on iPhone 13 and iPhone 11 for under Rs 35,000 and Rs 12,990. After the launch of the iPhone 14 Series, Apple slashed the prices of the iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 models. So if you are looking to purchase an iPhone, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale will be the right time.

