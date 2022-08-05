New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): With Congress ramping up its attack against the central government over inflation and GST among other issues, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday made a sharp attack on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her handling of the Indian economy.

In a press conference at the party's headquarters in Delhi, Gandhi said that he did not think that the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has "any understanding of what is happing in the country".

Workers and leaders of the Congress today congregated at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here as part of a planned nationwide protest against inflation, hike in GST on essential items and unemployment.

Addressing a press conference before he joined MPs in a dharna outside Parliament, Gandhi said: "I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she (Nirmala Sitharaman) is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece."

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad also lashed out at the Centre for keeping government machineries "under control".

"Not every institution in India is free and fair today. We are not fighting just one political party, we are fighting against the entire infrastructure of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

"When we had a government (at the Centre), the infrastructure was fair. We didn't control infrastructure. Back then, there used to be a fight between political parties only," he said.

He added, "At present, the entire financial infrastructure is with them. If anyone wants to support the other party, then ED, CBI is imposed against him."

Gandhi also compared PM Modi with Hitler. "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further said, "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of the onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others on Friday chose to sport black-coloured outfits.

Lashing out at the Centre on its stand on issues like price rise and inflation, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India is witnessing the death of democracy.

"How do you feel about the death of democracy? What this country built in 70 years was destroyed in 8 years. There is no democracy in India today!," senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a press conference.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Malikarjun Kharge today convened a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party to finalise and streamline the party's strategy "to counter the undemocratic and dictatorial actions" of the Modi government.

"The protests will continue until this fascist regime until it feels the consequences of its own wrongdoings," Kharge tweeted. He was also seen donning a black kurta and turban.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and former West Bengal Minister are under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in money-laundering cases.

Delhi Police officials earlier today have briefed security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of the protests. Notably, Delhi Police has denied permission to Congress for holding protests. The police officials said that the prohibitory orders are in force in the national capital.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the entire area of the New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar. The police said that protest/dharna/ gherao in the area of New Delhi district on August 5 cannot be permitted in view of security, law and order and traffic reasons.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken earlier this week said that they had received a letter from the DCP that they can't protest on August 5 and the AICC (All India Congress) was turned into a Police cantonment. "The government may suppress us as much as they want but we'll protest against inflation, unemployment, GST on edible items and go ahead with our schedule even if jailed," he said. (ANI)

