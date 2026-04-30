India News | Rahul Gandhi Lands in Himachal's Kangra to Attend Congress Training Session

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived at Kangra airport in Himachal to attend the Congress Training Session organised in the city.

Rahul Gandhi was received by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the airport.

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"A heartfelt welcome and warm felicitation were extended at Gaggal Airport to the people's leader, Rahul Gandhi ji, who holds a special affection for Himachal Pradesh. Your arrival in the Land of the Gods is a matter of joy and pride for all of us," CM Sukhu wrote on X.

Gandhi will attend the concluding ceremony of the 10-day training camp for Congress workers.

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Welcoming the Congress MP, CM Sukhu wrote, "Heartfelt welcome and felicitation to the Honourable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Ji, at the concluding ceremony of the 10-day training camp organised amidst the unparalleled and enchanting valleys of Dhauladhar."

"This training camp has served as a vital platform for organisational strengthening, dialogue, and meaningful exchange of ideas, through which district presidents gained new perspectives and energy. The dignified presence and address of Rahul Gandhi Ji in this training camp will prove inspirational in empowering the organisation and giving a fresh direction to its commitment towards public concerns," the X post read.

Notably, the All India Mahila Congress will take up the issue of ensuring higher reservation for women in legislatures during its meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, AICC Secretary and Himachal Pradesh in-charge of Mahila Congress, Surbhi Verma, said the organisation is pushing for concrete arrangements to secure one-third representation for women in legislative bodies and within the party structure. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of delaying the Bill for women's reservation.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, and provide for one-third reserved seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

However, the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill on April 17. The Bill aimed to do the delimitation exercise based on the 2011 census, to operationalise women's reservation.

The Opposition backed the women's reservation while criticising the delimitation. (ANI)

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