New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi left the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the national capital on Monday after discussing the appointment of the next Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the sources, the meeting is regarding a discussion for the appointment of a new CBI Director.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna also arrived at the Prime Minister's Office.

The committee, headed by the Prime Minister, comprises the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood is the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sood has served in various important positions during his long tenure of about 37 years in the IPS.

He has worked as an advisor to the Government of Mauritius. He has supervised the investigation of high-profile cases involving high net-worth individuals and cases having inter-state and international ramifications and also the investigation and detection of crime including Cyber Crime, Information Technology etc. (ANI)

