India News | Rahul Gandhi Meets Ladakh Delegation; Says 'They Want Jobs, Industry'

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met with a Ladakh delegation and stated that the people of Ladakh want jobs and industry.

Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed hope that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who earlier in the day arrived in Leh for a two-day visit, can "understand this reality".

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Deadline Extended to May 31, Big Salary Hike and OPS Return Demands Take Centre Stage.

People of Zanskar earlier in the day welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah with their traditional dance and song in Leh, Ladakh.

https://x.com/INCIndia/status/2049787000652194279?s=20

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief Across NCR, IMD Issues Alerts (Watch Videos).

Congress shared the images of the meeting on its official social media account.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2049772081752293462?s=20

"The youth of Ladakh told me how their beautiful homeland has been turned into a police state. Their voices have been suppressed, democratic rights have been crushed, and their land and fragile environment are being handed over to Modi ji's billionaire friends. The people of Ladakh are not against development. They want jobs and industry, but development that benefits the local people. I hope that during his visit, the Home Minister can understand this reality," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory in a step aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and decentralizing administration.

Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass are the new districts and the number of districts in the Union Territory has gone up to seven.

Ladakh became a Union Territory on October 31, 2019. It is renowned for its remote mountain beauty and distinct culture. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)