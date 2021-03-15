New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Amid the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged people to wear masks and follow all precautions.

"As warned earlier, COVID-19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up- wear masks and follow all precautions," he tweeted while sharing a media report claiming 33 per cent increase in weekly COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 26,291 new COVID19 cases, 17,455 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total cases now reached 1,13,85,339 cases including 1,10,07,352 recoveries and 2,19,262 active cases and 1,58,725 deaths.

States including Maharashtra, Kerala and have witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

