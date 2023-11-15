Sausar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter's "X-ray" remark over the caste census demand and asked the Wayanad MP to explain the meaning of the survey he is demanding.

"I would like to say that first Rahul Gandhi should explain the meaning of caste-based census, then I will give an answer to this question," said Devendra Fadnavis while speaking to ANI.

At a rally on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi reiterated his call for a caste census and termed the exercise an "X-ray" that would give details of various communities in the country.

Notably, the Congress has been demanding from the Centre to hold a caste census across the country.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also launched an attack on the PM Modi-led Centre for not agreeing to their demand.

Meanwhile, other INDIA alliance parties have also intensified their demand for a caste census, which only the central government can conduct as per the law.

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has done a caste survey, and many other state governments led by opposition parties have declared a similar exercise.

The INDIA bloc has been demanding a caste census for the entire country, claiming that it would be conducive to policy-making for different groups in society according to their population.

On the other hand, the BJP-led central government has been claiming that the caste census would create "division" in society.

However, speaking about the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Fadnavis said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the polls with a full majority.

"BJP is going to win Madhya Pradesh with a full majority; the people of Madhya Pradesh have faith in Prime Minister Modi ji, they have faith in Modi ji's guarantee; and also, the government has done very good work under the leadership of Shivraj ji (the Madhya Pradesh CM) and there is goodwill among the people towards the BJP," he added.

Further, calling Congress leaders 'political Hindus', the Maharashtra Deputy CM said that they are seen in temples only during the elections.

"If Ram Bhagwan (Congress) is theirs, then I want to ask a question- when Congress was in power, why did the Congressmen ask for proof of the birth of Lord Shri Ram? Why did you say that there is no evidence that Lord Shri Ram was born in Ayodhya? Why did you give such an affidavit that Ram Setu is imaginary? All Congressis are political Hindus; when elections come, you see them in temples; and where do they go after the elections are over?" he said. (ANI)

