New Delhi, November 15: The Delhi Police on Wednesday hailed star India batter Virat Kohli for surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, as he slammed his 50th century in the format in the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Delhi Police not just congratulated Kohli, but also sent a subtle message on road safety. Uttar Pradesh: Crowd Throng Biryani Shop in Bahraich After It Offers Virat Kohli Score-Inspired Discount During IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Police Intervene (Watch Video).

The tweet read, "CENTURY OF THE CENTURY! @imVkohli, your 100 is super delightful! To others: Don't speed, go slowly. Because you are not Virat Kohli."

